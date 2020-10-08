UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 and Operational Update 07 October 2020

COVID-19 Operational Context

As of 06 October 2020, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 80,003 coronavirus cases and 1,238 fatalities in the country, with growing community transmissions of the virus. More than 1.3 million samples were collected and tested throughout the country, including nearly 190,000 samples collected and tested as part of a nation-wide Community-Based Activities and Testing campaign (ComBAT). Following the ComBAT, the Government released a preliminary schedule for a phased reopening of schools starting from 19th October. This will include camp-based schools where most of the over 200,000 refugee students are attending classes.

MoH and its UN partners have adopted a coordinated approach, and are working in the areas of contact tracing, case investigation, case management, prevention and control of infections.

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

The Government’s Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA), and UNHCR, together with the Regional Health Bureaus and other health partners have scaled up preparedness and the response to COVID-19 in refugee camps and other locations sheltering refugees and asylum seekers. They have enhanced communication and hygiene and are continuously working to reduce overcrowding to curb the spread of the virus. The supplies of water and soap continue to be enhanced, together with the installation of handwashing stations, strengthening health services, equipping isolation and quarantine centers and the provision of personal protective equipment for health care workers, first responders and others.