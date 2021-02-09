UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 and Operational Update 05 February 2021

801,790 Refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 January 2021

39,162 Handwashing facilities in camps

2,509 Health and community workers trained

COVID-19 Operational Context

As of 04 February 2021, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 140,157 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 2,126 deaths in the country. Ethiopia is currently registering one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Africa.

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

The Government’s Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA) and UNHCR, together with the Regional Health Bureaus and other health partners, continue to reinforce their response to the coronavirus in both refugee camps and other locations sheltering refugees and asylum seekers throughout the country. Organizations have enhanced communication on hygiene and are continuously working to reduce overcrowding, to curb the spread of the virus. Supplies of water and soap continue to be reinforced, together with the installation of handwashing stations, as well as the ongoing strengthening of health services and the provision of personal protective equipment for health care workers, first responders and others depending on availability. However, the delivery of services including for the prevention of COVID19 and the response in the four refugee camps in the Tigray Region have been greatly affected due to the ongoing insecurity.