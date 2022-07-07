UNHCR Ethiopia Country Refugee Response Plan (ECRRP) Jan Dec 2022

NEEDS ANALYSIS

Partners have been conducting needs analysis on a continuous basis through a multi-sectoral and participatory approach on protection, education, energy and environment, food security, health and nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), agriculture, cash-based assistance, livelihoods, shelter and non-food items (NFIs). These include assessments on refugees not attending school in camps and energy/environment assessment in refugees' settings. Need analysis often seek to assess where strategic investments are needed for both refugee and host communities to maximize the impact with short term and longer-term solutions, without losing the perspective of the most critical needs.

These assessments established multiple protection risks in the operational context of Ethiopia. The Eritrean refugee population in particular, continues to have a significant number of Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASCs) at heightened risk including exposure to Gender-Based Violence (GBV), psychological trauma, potential trafficking, and human smuggling.

The protection and assistance situation of Eritrean refugees living in the two remaining camps in Tigray – Adi Harush and Mai-Aini – has further deteriorated, mostly due to the prevailing conditions in the region as a whole. Access to food, water and health has significantly reduced. Refugees who have relocated to Alemwach in the Amhara region are yet to develop coping mechanisms that facilitate cordial relations with the host community. Joint inter-agency initiatives and assessments have been undertaken in Alemwach with acute needs in Psychosocial and Mental Health, Education, Child Protection, GBV, WASH, Food Security, Health Shelter and Energy identified as critical areas of urgent intervention. The positive development of issuance of ID cards and opening of bank accounts for the rapidly growing urban population in Addis Ababa, including self-relocated Eritreans from the Tigray region, was temporarily suspended by the authorities.

Registration of new arrivals and documentation activities were also temporarily suspended from November 2021 due to the escalated armed conflict in Northern Ethiopia and the State of Emergency (SoE). Lack of documentation has prevented and delayed refugees from being issued exit permits for purposes of resettlement, family reunification, studies and work opportunities abroad. Eritrean refugees in particular have been also at risk of arbitrary arrest and detention in the urban setting.