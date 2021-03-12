UNHCR Ethiopia: Child Protection Factsheet (February 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 IMPACT ON CHILDREN

The outbreak of COVID-19 quickly changed the protection environment of refugee children across the Ethiopia operation. Closure of schools, child and youth-friendly spaces, restriction on freedom of movement, loss of income, livelihood and remittances by parents and caregivers resulted in a multi-faceted child protection risks and put children at heightened risks of abuse, neglect and exploitation. Some of the child protection risks exacerbated due to COVID-19 are the following: o Increasing risks of physical danger on children: Due to the closure of schools, child-friendly and youth-friendly spaces, children and youth resorted to other activities, which are not safe for children.

Some of these activities include swimming, traveling long distances in the forests, climbing trees and firewood collection among others. Consequently, children’s exposure to physical danger increased. o Gender-Based Violence: COVID-19 also exacerbated the existing GBV risks against children perpetrated by close family members, as well as members of the surrounding community. Some of the main GBV cases identified during the pandemic are gang rape, abduction of girls for sexual purposes, rape, attempted rape, and early marriage resulting from increasing economic challenges. o Child Labour: Incidents of child labour increased across the Ethiopia operation resulting from the closure of schools, child and youth-friendly spaces and the increasing economic challenges of parents and caregivers. New trends of child labour in the Gambella operation include engagement of children in charcoal production and girls’ participation/engagement in production of local liquor. Furthermore, firewood collection and domestic chores disproportionately affected girls.