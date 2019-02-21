UNHCR Ethiopia: Cash-Based Interventions Factsheet (December 2018)

In 2018, UNHCR successfully piloted the use of cash for refugee response in camps near Jijiga, Shire and Assosa and streamlined its cash-based response for the urban refugees in Addis Ababa.

Feasibility studies and post distribution monitoring results show that cash is an appropriate response to refugee in the camps and other locations where the intervention has been piloted.

Cash was also provided as a multi-purpose cash grant (MPCG) to meet food and non-food needs of the urban refugees in Addis Ababa.

HIGHLIGHTS

Cash feasibility studies conducted by UNHCR informed the decision to pilot cash based interventions (CBIs) in camps in the Benishangul-Gumuz (Assosa), Somali (Jijiga) and Tigray (Shire) regions as well as in Addis Ababa in 2018. A mix of cash and vouchers or either vouchers or cash alone was used to suit to the different contexts.

250 of UNHCR’s and partners’ personnel were trained on key CBIs themes to enable them to consider the most appropriate modality of transfer to persons of concern.

A Financial Service Provider (FSP) was engaged to provide cash delivery services to UNHCR using different delivery mechanisms which include, mobile money, electronic vouchers and physical cash distribution.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were elaborated for the different field operations to guide the implementation of CBIs by UNHCR and by partners.

In line with the strong emphasis on building strong partnership and commitment to pursuing open and collaborative engagement on cash, UNHCR conducted training for staff of the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA) on CBIs and explored ways ARRA could be involved in CBIs. In collaboration with the Ethiopia cash working group, UNHCR was also involved in training of local authorities in the IDP response in West Guji and Gedeo.

All refugees in the three camps near Jijiga were reached with Core Relief Items (CRIs), all women of reproductive age with dignity kits and 600 improved shelters were constructed. In Addis Ababa Multi-purpose Cash Grant (MPCG) was implemented for Urban refugee households and for Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) to promote foster care. In camps near Shire, cash was used for child protection for 6,509 UASC in foster families, while in Assosa, 1000 households were supported with cash to access domestic cooking energy. Cash was also used for vocational training for the youth in Addis Ababa and Shire.

Post distribution monitoring was conducted for the Jijiga CBIs pilot and for the Addis urban cash assistance. Key lessons learned include that CBIs work in responding to refugee needs. Majority of the refugees prefer cash as a modality of receiving support as opposed to in kind support. There was a good market response, no negative impact on the local economy, no reports of insecurity due to the CBIs and no disruption of household and community social dynamics. The vouchers in Jijiga also did not lead to entry of contra-bands into the market as only registered and licensed traders were contracted. The process of implementing paper vouchers as a CBIs modality is however resource (time, money, personnel) intensive both for UNHCR and the traders hence the recommendation to expand CBIs modalities to include a combination of cash transfers (physical cash distribution, mobile money) and vouchers (paper and e-vouchers) as appropriate in Shire, Afar,

Assosa and Jijiga.

In the context of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), the benefits of using cash to respond to refugee needs is evident in Jijiga where there was reported improved interactions between the local communities and the refugees. The demand of core relief items in the local markets also improved leading to a positive impact on the local economy.