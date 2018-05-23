UNHCR Ethiopia: Cash-Based Interventions Fact Sheet (March 2018)

UNHCR globally launched CBIs in December 2016, accompanied by a five-year Institutionalization Strategy (2016 – 2020).

In 2017 structures were put in place to implement Cash-Based Interventions (CBIs) in Ethiopia in 2018, with feasibility assessments conducted in Jijiga, Assosa, Shire, Afar and Addis Ababa.

In March 2018, CBIs were launched in all the Jijiga camps reaching 37,188 refugees with improved shelters, sanitary items and core relief items.

Highlights

- In December 2016, UNHCR officially launched its Policy on Cash–Based Interventions (CBIs), which is accompanied by a five-year Institutionalization Strategy (2016 – 2020). A key component of this global strategy is a country-focused approach. Ethiopia was selected as a CBI focus country, based on the conducive operational environment for CBIs and the office’s readiness to explore the systematic and expanded use of CBIs.

- In 2017, UNHCR Ethiopia established a CBI institutionalization strategic outline, which presents key milestones towards the implementation of CBI programming based on UNHCR’s Corporate Strategy and adjusted to the operational context. This outline has been updated to cover the period January to December 2018 and will be reviewed quarterly.

- Following feasibility studies conducted in Assosa, Jijiga, Shire, Afar and Addis Ababa, soap, sanitary materials, cooking fuel, core relief items (CRIs) and shelter construction materials were selected as the goods to be monetized at the initial stage of the programme. A more in-depth CBI feasibility assessment will be conducted in Gambella and Dollo Ado/Melkedida together with ARRA and WFP.

- Technical matrixes on the potential use of CBIs within different sectors such as shelter, WASH, education, health, nutrition, livelihoods, protection, energy and environment will inform 2018 programming and choice of modality together with the response analysis. Soap and sanitary materials are minimum targets for Jijiga, Afar, Assosa and Shire.

- In preparation for the roll out of the CBIs, in 2018 UNHCR trained a total of 210 of its and partners’ personnel on key CBI themes to equip them on the modalities of cash transfers across the country. Training sessions tailored to the needs of each of the Sub-Offices are scheduled to be facilitated in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters of 2018 in accordance with the respective CBI stages. This will include online CBI training for UNHCR staff and affiliates.

- Key milestones of the CB implementation during the first quarter (Q1) of 2018 include, engaging a Financial Service Provider for UNHCR Ethiopia; elaborating Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and training concerned staff in all sub-offices on the same; sensitisation of communities including refugee beneficiaries, partners and traders and pilot disbursement of cash in the Jijiga camps by UNHCR direct implementation.

- Based on the lessons learnt from the Jijiga CBI pilot, use of cash will be expanded in a phased approach to camps around Assosa, Shire and Afar in the second quarter of 2018. UNHCR will also directly implement the cash assistance to Addis Ababa urban refugees. Two CBI learning events targeting UNHCR and partners will be held in the second and fourth quarters of 2018.

- In collaboration with the national cash working group and ARRA, UNHCR continues the coordination of partners implementing cash based interventions within the refugee camps to ensure appropriate and efficient programming. Moreover, it continues to be an active member of the national cash working group and participates in the cash working group steering committee. UNHCR seeks to enhance its existing partnerships and to build new ones where appropriate, including with the private sector.

- In the context of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), UNHCR will advocate for the inclusion of refugees within the existing national social safety net (the Productive Safety Net Programme).