UNHCR Ethiopia Cash Based Intervention (CBI) Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) Report - Jijiga Refugee population CRI support through cash based interventions - Voucher

Report by Mary Karanja, Senior CBI officer, UNHCR Ethiopia - September 2018

Overview of results – Executive summary

Background

UNHCR piloted a cash based intervention in Jijiga (Awbarre, Kebribeyah and Shedder) in the second quarter of 2018 with two main objectives: i) The population has sufficient basic and domestic items and ii) Shelter and infrastructure established, improved and maintained. The pilot CBI used vouchers as a modality: where PoCs received commodity vouchers from UNHCR to exchange with specific items with the following targets:

12,000 women of reproductive age with women underwear (3 pieces).

6145 households with kitchen sets (valued at 1035 ETB per set)

37,1881 individuals with laundry soap for 3 months ( 3 pieces of 250gm per individual)

400 households in Awbarre and Sheder with improved shelters

A PDM was planned 4 weeks after the voucher redemption to measure: i) timeliness and accuracy of CBI implementation, ii) appropriateness of the design of the CBI, iii) the actual outputs against planned figures and iv) progress in achieving impact.

PDM sampling – 190HH23 (CL 95%, CI 7) out of a total Jijiga refugee household population of 6145.

This PDM report covers the cash for women underwear, kitchen sets and laundry soap. Shelter construction is ongoing and PDM will be conducted after completion of the shelters.

Main findings

Refugee Preference

Overall, cash support was recognized as a way forward to access basic services in the camp. 83.9% of refugees interviewed reported that they preferred cash as a modality of delivering support as opposed to in kind support. 16.1% however reported that they would prefer a combination of both cash and in kind depending on the items/sector.

On the modality of cash based interventions, 69% prefer to receive cash4 to vouchers since vouchers are limited to specific commodities while cash gives choice to prioritise needs and flexibility on when to spend the cash. 14.9% however prefer vouchers to cash since vouchers prevents them from using the cash for other purposes other than covering household needs.

Risks and Problems