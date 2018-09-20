UNHCR Ethiopia briefing note (August 2018)

Introduction

Ethiopia has a long standing history of hosting refugees. In 2004, a National Refugee Law was enacted based on the international and regional refugee conventions to which Ethiopia is a party. Currently, the country is host to some 905,800 refugees, the majority from South Sudan (46.6%), Somalia (28.4%), Eritrea (19.2%) and Sudan (4.9%). As conflicts are ongoing in neighbouring countries, refugees continue to enter Ethiopia on a daily basis, making it the second largest refugee-hosting country in Africa.

During the Leader’s Summit on Refugees and Migrants held in New York in September 2016, the Government of Ethiopia made nine significant pledges to considerably improve the living conditions of refugees in their territory. Chosen as a pilot country for the implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) – enshrined in the New York Declaration – the CRRF will facilitate the implementation of the pledges. The Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA) is UNHCR’s main government counterpart with which close cooperation is maintained to ensure the protection of refugees in Ethiopia.