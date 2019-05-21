UNHCR Ethiopia: Bi-weekly Operational Update: 1-15 May 2019

UN High Commissioner for Refugees visited Ethiopia: UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi paid a one day visit to Ethiopia where he met with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and engaged with representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of UN Agencies and UNHCR’s NGO partners that are part of the refugee response in Ethiopia. The High Commissioner’s visit was an opportunity to discuss the Global Refugee Forum with the Prime Minister, where Ethiopia is set to play a central role.

Flood pre-preparedness underway in Jijiga: Humanitarian agencies operating in and around Jijiga, including UNHCR, have developed a three-month joint emergency preparedness and response plan to mitigate the impact of possible flooding that may affect low-lying and floodprone woredas in the Somali Region. There are fears that heavy rains on higher ground may cause low-lying rivers to overflow and affect the surrounding communities. The Regional Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Bureau is busy undertaking preventive measures in some eight woredas identified as particularly susceptible to flooding.

Training on non-communicable diseases in Assosa: UNHCR, in collaboration with Primary Care International, organized a training on non-communicable diseases for professionals who are providing health care services to refugees in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region. Medical doctors, nurses and clinical workers received a four-day training that sought to refresh and enhance their knowledge of, and skills to manage, non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, asthma and hypertension, which are currently gaining global attention across the health sector.

Water shortages affecting refugees and Ethiopians in the north: Despite UNHCR and NRC’s combined efforts to mitigate the impact of a low water yield during the dry season, the provision of an adequate supply of water remains a serious challenge affecting both refugees in camps in the Afar Region and host communities, as well as in Mai-Aini and Adi-Harush camps in the Tigray Region. The completion of the Serenta Dam is considered to be a sustainable longterm solution to the scarcity of water. UNHCR’s water experts recently visited the construction site to monitor progress and to discuss the timeline for completion.

Comprehensive biometric data registration continues throughout the country. During the period 1-15 May 2019, an additional 49,856 individuals completed comprehensive biometric data registration, bringing the overall total to 527,229 persons. Progress by Camp can be tracked on a daily basis via the UNHCR Operational Data Portal, https://data2.unhcr.org, and directly at https://im.unhcr.org/eth/.