UNHCR Ethiopia: Beneshangul-Gumuz Region Situational Update (26 January 2020)

62,559 PERSONS OF CONCERN in the Benishangul-Gumuz region as of 26 January 2020

67% SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES as of 26 January 2020

32% SUDANESE REFUGEES as of 26 January 2019

6456 NEW ARRIVALS as of 31 December 2019

Operational context

General – The registered population under the Sub-Office Assosa in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region stands at 62,669 Persons of Concern (PoC), of which 67% (41,676) are Sudanese, 32% (20,149) are of South Sudanese descent, and 1% are from other nationalities. The Assosa operation continues to receive new arrivals, with a total of 6,010 new refugees registered in 2019. In addition to those directly arriving in the region, Sub-Office Assosa also accommodates South Sudanese refugees who arrive in the Gambella Region and are subsequently relocated. As of January 2020, there are some 7,000 new arrivals in the Pamdong reception centre in Gambella, 4,283 have been verified, out of which 3,024 have been registered while the status of 1,259 individuals is being verified. An information campaign was held with new arrivals on relocation to Assosa. Nonetheless, several families have indicated unwillingness to be relocated.

Absorption capacity in Gure-Shombola Camp is close to the existing limed, with Tsore Camp having a remaining existing capacity of 5,500 individuals. UNCHR, ARRA and the regional authorities are engaged in discussions to explore the expansion of existing camps as well as identifying a suitable plot for the establishment of a new camp should there be a sharp increase of new arrivals. A three-month (Jan-March) action plan has been developed with respect to the relocation of the new arrivals from Gambella. This plan sets out initiatives to monitor the response on the ground and guide the activation of the refugee contingency plan should the spike in new arrivals hit the threshold of 250 refugees crossing the border per day.