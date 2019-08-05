UNHCR Bi-weekly Operational Update: 16-31 July 2019

Relocation of Somali refugees from Eritrea completed: UNHCR, in partnership with ARRA, WFP and IOM, completed the relocation to Melkadida and Jijiga for 1,013 Somali nationals who were previously registered as refugees in Eritrea and recently sought asylum in Ethiopia. 675 of them were transported by road to Sheder refugee camp near Jijiga while 338 were airlifted to Melkadida and accommodated in Kobe camp. Fresh food was provided to adults and milk and other nutritious food to children until they get settled in their new homes where essential items, including blankets, plastic sheets, solar lamps, and sanitary pads are provided. Meanwhile, a joint team of UNHCR and ARRA visited the school in Zalambessa in northern Ethiopia where refugees were temporarily sheltered upon arrival. They identified the repair and maintenance needs of the school with a plan to rehabilitate the facility before school reopens for the next academic year.

Windstorm in Afar hit Aysaita Refugee Camp: On Monday 29 July, a heavy storm hit the Aysaita refugee camp injuring 15 refugees. In addition, food, NFIs, 153 shelters, 156 latrines as well as infrastructure including a WFP food storage and a youth center were damaged. ARRA, UNHCR and partners responded rapidly by providing first aid to injured refugees, among whom 4 were seriously injured and referred to hospitals. No casualty has been reported so far. On 30 July, ARRA, UNHCR and partners conducted a field visit to assess the damage following which a task force was established to respond to the urgent needs.

Flood preparedness in Afar Region: Following a flash flood warning across Ethiopia in connection with the ongoing rainy season, the regional Flood Taskforce has been activated in Afar Region where UNHCR cares for thousands of Eritrean refugees in two camps and a number of settlements. Aysaita and Barahle, the two woredas where Aysaita and Barahle refugee camps are located, are among the 16 locations in the region that are identified as highly likely to be affected by flash floods. The interagency flood task forces in the two camps are working on preparedness and response measures.

Already, 20 families from the low-lying section of Barahle Camp, have been relocated to higher ground within the camp.

Refugees and Ethiopians graduate in technical skills: 58 refugees and 16 Ethiopians graduated with certificates in different skills as part of the Qualifications and Employment Perspectives (QEP) initiative supported by the Government of Germany. Launched in October 2018, the eight-month training at the Nefas Silik Polytechnic College in Addis Ababa, has equipped students with skills in food preparation, car maintenance and repair, garment production and welding. The initiative is designed to enhance access to employment-related TVET opportunities to refugees and Ethiopians and to support the Ethiopian Government’s commitment to improve the living conditions of refugees and their Ethiopian hosts in line with the Global Compact on Refugees.

Sherkole Camp graduates 424 Pre-school children: 424 Sudanese and South Sudanese refugee children in Sherkole Camp graduated from the Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme. This has contributed to the physical, cognitive, linguistic and social development of the children who are set to join primary school in the next academic year.