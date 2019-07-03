UNHCR Bi-weekly Operational Update: 16-30 June 2019

World Refugee Day marked across Ethiopia: World Refugee Day 2019 was colorfully commemorated in all the 26 refugee camps across Ethiopia as well as in Addis Ababa with a call to the public to stand with refugees. From sports events, magic shows and cultural performances to arts & crafts exhibitions and tree planting, thousands of people around the country took part in various activities to mark the Day.

In Tsore Refugee Camp, in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region, the commemoration was graced by the presence of H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the President of Equatorial Guinea. The President marked the Day in the camp on 18th June on behalf of the African Union in his capacity as the Champion of the 2019 AU theme: “Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa". He was joined by senior officials from the government of Ethiopia, the African Union and UNHCR.

Somali refugees from Eritrea: A total of 1,300 Somali refugees who were previously registered in Umkulu camp in Eritrea, have sought asylum in Ethiopia during the reporting period. In consultation with the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA), UNHCR, together with IOM, is preparing to relocate them to Melkadida where the majority of Somali refugees in Ethiopia are accommodated. The refugees crossed through the Zalambessa border point and are currently residing in schools and other makeshift shelters where UNHCR is providing basic services including fresh food.

Shelters damaged due to extreme weather: Heavy rains and strong winds have severely damaged a number of shelters in Shimelba camp in Tigray region, hosting thousands of Eritrean refugee. The extreme weather patterns have also destroyed service facilities managed by UNHCR’s partners working in the camp. UNHCR and ARRA are maintaining the damaged shelters.

Over 36,000 refugees vaccinated against measles: As part of the measles vaccination campaign in Ethiopia’s Somali region, a total of 36,692 refugees under 15 years of age in the five Melkadida camps have been vaccinated against measles. The Somali Regional Health Bureau and WHO provided the necessary technical and financial support and procured the vaccines. This was in addition to the routine vaccinations of one- and two-year-old children and the blanket immunisation of all newly arriving children.

31 refugees graduated with degrees from Assosa University: 31 of the total of 67 refugee students currently studying in Assosa University graduated with degrees in diverse fields of study. 17 of them came from camps in Assosa while the others hailed from the Gambella camps. Over 3,000 refugee students are currently studying in different government universities in Ethiopia.