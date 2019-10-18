UNHCR Bi-weekly Operational Update: 1-15 October 2019

Multi-stakeholder consultation ahead of GRF: As part of Ethiopia’s preparations for the forthcoming Global Refugee Forum (GRF) UNHCR and ARRA co-hosted a multi-stakeholder consultation meeting on 15 October with a range of stakeholders, including representatives of government line Ministries, the international donor community, development partners, UN agencies, NGOs, refugees, hostcommunities and the private sector. Presentations on the status of the implementation of the CRRF/GCR in Ethiopia highlighted major successes and key challenges, followed by extensive discussions. Ethiopia’s draft pledges for the GRF were also presented and discussed, with more thematic discussions to follow in the coming weeks to solidify the pledges which cover sectors ranging from education to energy & environment and jobs and livelihoods.

The GCR, which was affirmed by the UN General Assembly on 17 December 2018, represents the political will and ambition of the international community as a whole for strengthened cooperation and solidarity with refugees and affected host countries. The GRF, one of two primary arrangements for follow-up and review of the GCR, takes place every four years, the first of which is set to be convened in Switzerland, Geneva in December 2019.

New UNHCR Representative presents credentials to the authorities: The newly appointed UNHCR Representative in Ethiopia, Ms. Ann Encontre, presented her credentials to Dr. Markos Tekle, State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday 15 October 2019. The two discussed a range of issues including the Global Refugee Forum in which Ethiopia is a co-convener.

Prior to her arrival, Ms. Encontre was the UN Refugee Agency’s Regional Representative based in Kinshasa, covering the DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Republic of Congo and São Tomé e Príncipe. At the same time, she was the Regional Refugee Coordinator for the DRC Refugee Situation. Ms. Encontre served UNHCR in different other capacities including as Deputy Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa, Representative in Cote d’Ivoire and Djibouti, Head of Sub-Office in Farchana, Chad, and Juba when today’s South Sudan was still part of Sudan.

Public-Private Dialogue in Somali Region: With support from UNHCR, the Trade, Industry, Investment and Diaspora Affairs Bureau of the Somali Region organized the first Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) in the Region aimed at exploring ways of creating opportunities for the economic inclusion of displaced persons including refugees. The dialogue was organized on October 10 in the context of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) - a unique opportunity to transform the way the world responds to refugee situations, benefiting both refugees and the communities that host them.

One hundred and forty participants attended, including more than 80 representing the private sector.

The rest came from different federal and regional government offices. Participants expressed commitment to play their part in the implementation of the GCR, with a recommendation to set up a mechanism to coordinate their efforts.

Training on PSEA: UNHCR facilitated the training of its personnel in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) with the primary aim to enhance staff members' knowledge on the six principles relating to sexual exploitation and abuse. The session also served to establish required structures to ensure monitoring and reporting of related incidents.