UNHCR Bi-weekly Operational Update: 1-15 January 2020

More South Sudanese refugees sign up for relocation after information campaign: Following a joint awareness campaign by UNHCR, ARRA and partners, some of the South Sudanese new arrivals in Gambella’s Pamdong Reception Centre, who previously resisted a plan to relocate to Gure-Shembola Camp in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region (BGR), have changed their minds and signed up for relocation. A total of 265 individuals have now been identified as willing to relocate, with more expected to sign up in the coming days and weeks as the awareness campaign continues. Meanwhile, MSF-H has started routine immunization service for young children at the Reception Centre while UNICEF, in collaboration with the Regional Health Bureau, resumed night duty health consultations. Children younger than one year old are now routinely given vaccines to prevent a number of diseases, including tuberculosis, polio and pneumonia. MSF-H also continued with the clinical consultation in which 441 clients were served. Children under the age of 5 years constitute 37% of all consultations. Major ailments identified during the consultations are lower respiratory tract infection, watery diarrhoea, upper respiratory tract infection, eye disease and skin disease. Similarly, hygiene promotion activities are ongoing within the Reception Centre to promote personal, environmental and food hygiene and proper waste disposal. Jerrycan, potties and other cleaning materials were distributed to support the effort.

Gedeo Zonal Disaster Risk Management Office (DRMO) outlines 2020 priority: At a recent meeting held in Dilla, the head of the Zonal DRMO thanked the humanitarian community for their support hitherto and outlined the Gedeo Zone’s priority needs for 2020. At the meeting, which was also attended by representatives from the Zonal Women and Children’s Affairs and Education bureaus, the DRMO head listed shelter, nutrition and livelihoods as priority areas of humanitarian intervention during the new year. The office also requested support in the areas of peace building, capacity building for extension workers and construction of an office for DRMO. On its part, the Zonal Women and Children’s Affairs (ZOWCA), requested support in a number of areas including the rehabilitation of displaced street children and psycho-social support for children who experienced post-conflict trauma; provision of school materials and dignity kit for girls who have dropped out of school to bring them back to school, as well as additional livelihood support for mothers in income generating activities.

Headway in connecting Aysaita camp to national power grid: UNHCR’s partner the Danish Church Aid (DCA) has made an important headway in connecting Aysaita camp, in Afar Region, to the national power grid. A two-kilometer medium voltage line and related technical accessories have been installed together with the installation of an appropriate transformer. DCA is also making preparations and purchasing materials to connect to the grid Barhale camp, one of two camps in the Afar Region sheltering thousands of Eritrean refugees.

Improved water supply in Shimelba camp: UNHCR’s partner the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has installed a 110 m3 water tank in Shimelba camp in the Tigray Region.

This has partly addressed the water supply gap in the camp but needs to be bolstered by another reservoir of about the same capacity to sustainablly solve the shortage. IRC also installed a new water tank in zone 5 of Adi Harush camp in the same region, addressing the residents’ complaints that the nearby water taps never discharged adequate water.