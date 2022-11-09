UNFPA: Response to the Northern Ethiopia Crisis - 2 Year Snapshot

OUR VISION AND STRATEGIES AT A GLANCE:

UNFPA in Ethiopia aims to achieve the following:

Reduced maternal deaths and unplanned pregnancies and increased access to clinical care for rape survivors through the delivery of the Minimum Initial Services Package of reproductive health services and information.

Reduced rates of GBV through prevention actions aimed at sustainably transforming discriminatory gender norms; mitigation of GBV risk through improved security, dignity and mobility of women and girls; and mitigation of life-threatening impact and long-term recovery promotion through better quality services by meeting the GBV in Emergencies Minimum Standards; and

Increased resilience in high-risk locations of the country through reduced humanitarian needs, speedy recovery and more robust local delivery systems that serve women and girls as well as young people and contribute to sustainable development objectives.