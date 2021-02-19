UNFPA Ethiopia Response to the Tigray Crisis - Situation report #1 (16—31 January 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The security situation in the Tigray region remains unstable and unpredictable. Fighting continues to be reported mainly in Central, Eastern, North Western, South and South Eastern parts of the region.

The situation is particularly volatile in rural areas where large numbers of people are believed to have fled.

According to field reports, movements outside main roads are highly insecure. Humanitarian assets have also been misappropriated, including the vandalisation of two refugee camps in North Western Tigray.

The access constraints due to the ongoing insecurity continue to challenge the urgent scale-up of humanitarian assistance and prevent the population from accessing life-saving support. Although cargo carrying humanitarian commodities have been increasingly allowed to move into the region, most of the critical staff that are needed to scale up the response and distribute and monitor its distribution have not been able to access the Region. Despite the progress in granting clearance for cargo movements, critical humanitarian staff deployment submitted to the federal Government have not been granted and are pending clearance for several weeks.

Electricity, banking, telephone and public transportation services are slowly being restored but are highly limited and remain accessible only in major towns. On 19 January, electricity was restored in Adigrat, Adwa and Aksum Towns, while phone services were restored in Adigrat. Electricity, telephone and banks have already been restored in south and western Zones and Mekelle Town. Internet connection remains switched off, severely affecting operations of partners. Public transport is functioning along the Alamata-Shire-Adigrat road.

High level advocacy visits

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Filippo Grandi and Under Secretary-General of the Department of Safety and Security Mr. Gilles Michaud conducted a mission to Ethiopia from 28-31 January 2021.

The focus of both visits was the current situation in Tigray. They met with key stakeholders from the Government and bilateral partners in Addis Ababa and also went on a one-day mission to Tigray. Mr. Grandi went to Eastern Tigray to engage with refugees in some of the camps. Mr. Michaud went to Mekelle and engaged with the interim administration on safety and security measures as well as with UN staff on the current situation.