UNFPA Ethiopia Response to the Tigray Crisis - Situation report (1-15 May 2021)

Background

The military confrontation between the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the ruling party in the Tigray Region, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), entered its 6 month in May. The federal government imposed a six-month state of emergency undertaking what it called a “law-enforcement operation.” A complex humanitarian crisis ensued rendering nearly 80% of the region’s population in need of some form of assistance. After months of active hostilities, Tigray’s crisis sits at the crossroads of ongoing conflict, internal and international displacement and a complex humanitarian emergency.

Humanitarian access in the region has been intermittent and remains restricted almost entirely to the main urban centers, compromising the expansion of aid operations in rural areas where humanitarian needs are dire. The conflict has left a balance of about 2 million people internally displaced resulting in widespread disruption of access to health facilities and basic services, and 5.2 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Armed conflict and intercommunal violence remain a critical concern across Ethiopia, from Tigray, to Benishangul Gumuz, to Oromia and Amhara regions. The humanitarian situation in Tigray has been compounded by additional challenges that Ethiopia has faced in recent years, including a hunger crisis, drought, locusts, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Situation Overview

6 months into the conflict, the persistent armed confrontations and the state of emergency in Tigray region continue to drive large-scale displacement from rural to urban areas across the region. Active hostilities continue to be the major impediment for expanding relief operations and the population’s access to assistance across the Central, North-Western, Eastern, South-Eastern, and Southern areas of the Tigray region. Numbers continue to grow where currently an estimated 2 million people are displaced (in addition to 1 million people hosting IDPs7) across the region - in comparison with the estimated 1.7 million people in the previous reporting period. According to OCHA, from the 4.5 million people estimated to be in need as of February 2021, at the moment the estimated people in need and people targeted rose to 5.2 million in Northern Ethiopia.

There are urgent and growing lifesaving medical as well as protection needs in light of multiple contributing factors8, mainly daily displacement, deteriorating conditions of IDP sites amid the COVID-19 pandemic with an additional risk of cholera due to the current rainy season; and deepening food and nutritional insecurity due to climate-related shocks and the socioeconomic impact of the conflict. Abuses and human rights violations, including sexual and gender-based violence, continue to be reported. According to OCHA, 9 humanitarian actors have also been killed since the conflict erupted in the region.

Notwithstanding the slight advancements, access to life-saving health services by the affected- populations remains limited with an estimated over 3.8 million people in need of health care. According to OCHA, of the 187 health facilities across the Tigray region (out of an estimated total of 264), only 72 facilities are operational, of which only 40 are partially accessible. Only 7 out of 40 referral hospitals in Tigray are fully functional. Access in the IDP sites is still provided through mobile health teams where and when security permits, while reproductive and maternal health care or treatment for chronic illnesses are almost non-existent. The lack of medical supplies (43%) and medical equipment (16%) due to the looting and vandalism of health facilities has left access to life-saving commodities highly inadequate, with critical shortages of essential drugs like antibiotics, family planning commodities or anti-retroviral therapy for HIV patients. According to the last update of the Minimum Initial Service Calculator for humanitarian settings, it is estimated that about 117,846 women are currently pregnant and 5,892 will experience complications with heightened risk of maternal mortality and morbidity in the coming months.

The outbreak of hostilities in Tigray has exposed vulnerable populations to widespread violence, insecurity and grave protection concerns across the region, including sexual and gender-based violence and psychological trauma. According to the IRC Gender Analysis issued on May 4, 2021, sexual abuse and assault were prevalent during the conflict and continue to increase, including sexually exploitative relationships to meet basic needs in several IDP sites across the region. GBV survivors continue to struggle with access to safe shelter, health services, psychosocial support, case management and protection. Although largely underreported due to fears of stigma and retaliation, at least 26,000 survivors of sexual violence are estimated to seek clinical management of rape services in the coming months while only 29% of the health facilities are partially available to provide services in the region. Of particular concern is also the lack of comprehensive mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) by GBV survivors with only 7% of health facilities having the full capacity to provide psychosocial first aid. There is an urgent need to increase capacity of the existing health facilities, re-stocking of medical supplies and equipment, as well as expansion of comprehensive GBV and MHPSS services to survivors across the region.