UNFPA Ethiopia Response to the Tigray Crisis - Situation report (1 to 15 June 2021)

Situation Overview

The persistent armed confrontations and ongoing hostilities in Tigray Region continue to drive massive rural to urban displacement, most notably through the north and northwest, and central zones of the region. According to the Regional Bureau of Labor and Social Affairs (BOLSA), there are an estimated 2 million people displaced across the region13 with 5.2 million14 currently estimated to be in need. The displacement across the Tigray Region continues to be predominant with 1,645,944 IDPs, followed by Afar Region with 48,420 IDPs and Amhara Region with 20,812 IDPs15. The three woredas hosting the largest number of newly arrived IDPs in Tigray are Shire, Adwa and Sheraro with 575,115 IDPs, 188,910 IDPs and 165,223 IDPs, respectively16. Side by side with repeated international calls to allow for unimpeded and safe humanitarian access to all parts of Tigray, humanitarian actors continue to scale up their response.