UNFPA Ethiopia Response to the Tigray Crisis - Situation report (1-15 August 2021)

Background

Since the declaration of the unilateral ceasefire by the Federal Government on June 28, the withdrawal of the Ethiopian Defense Forces and the control of most parts of Tigray by the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), the situation in Northern Ethiopia continues to be highly unpredictable and volatile. While Tigray remains the epicenter of the crisis, the movement of the conflict into neighboring Afar and Amhara regions continues to drive mass displacement and increased humanitarian needs around bordering areas with Tigray. Although the scale and magnitude of newly internal displacement is still not fully captured due to active confrontations in the area, regional authorities report more than 150,000 internally displaced people1 (IDPs) in Amhara region, and nearly 76,5002 IDPs in Afar in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

Humanitarian access within the Tigray region improved considerably - 75% of the needy population is now fully accessible, according to OCHA - while movements of relief supplies into the region continue to be severely restricted to only one available road through the Afar region, with extensive delays in clearance processes and insecurity.

Ongoing supply disruptions, lack of stocks, cash, banking services, commercial cargo flights, fuel, and telecommunications continue to impact humanitarian actors’ capacity to sustain operations and respond to the current and emerging needs of 5.2 million3 people in need across the region.