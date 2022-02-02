UNFPA Ethiopia Response to the Northern Ethiopia crisis - Situation report (16 to 31 December 2021)

Situation Overview

The overall humanitarian response operations across Northern Ethiopia are still severely limited by multiple factors, including the restrictions on the free movement of humanitarian supplies - particularly, medicines and health equipment - fuel and cash as well as the increase and deterioration of the situation of the people in need and restricted humanitarian access in some hard-to-reach areas of Amhara, Afar and Western Tigray. Across the three regions, more than 2.1 million people are estimated to be displaced as result of conflict and 9.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Despite some improvements on the security situation in some bordering areas, ongoing fighting continue to be reported in many locations across the region and repeated airstrikes in Tigray with reported civilian casualties, as reported by OCHA.

The conflict continues to have a devastating impact on civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, roads and bridges, among other installations, having a direct impact on peoples’ lives.

According to an assessment of 200 health facilities conducted by the Tigray Regional Health Bureau in July 2021 , 65 percent of hospitals and 87 percent of health centers were looted, damaged, and vandalized. In Amhara, regional authorities reported nearly 500 health facilities, 1,706 health posts, 30 hospitals and 52 ambulances were damaged or looted as a result of the spillover of conflict, including the displacement of nearly 7.000 health personnel from conflict-affected areas. In Afar, regional authorities reported that only 22 percent of the 414 facilities available in the region are currently functional, including 2 hospitals and 31 health centers. In Afar and Amhara, health partners continue to scale up the provision of basic health services in accessible and secure areas. In Tigray, health facilities - including One-Stop Centers - report to be out of any medications, with most facilities unable to treat cesarean deliveries or other obstetric complications due to the stock out of essential medicines for maternal and newborn care. This is reflected in the phenomenal increase (103 per cent) in maternal mortality from 136/100,000 to 276/100,000, as indicated by the Tigray Regional Health Bureau.