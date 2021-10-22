UNFPA Ethiopia Response to the Northern Ethiopia crisis - Situation report (16-30 September 2021)

Background

The political dynamics across the conflict engulfed Northern Ethiopia changed dramatically on June 28 following the unilateral declaration of ceasefire by the Federal Government with the subsequent withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and the regaining of control of most areas of Tigray region by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). In July, the conflict spiraled into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara prompting mass displacement and a dire humanitarian situation leaving an estimated 7 million people in need across the three regions (5.2 million in Tigray and the rest from Amhara and Afar regions).

Since the eruption of the conflict almost one year ago, close to 2.1 million people are estimated to be displaced by the conflict in Tigray scattered across the region’s main cities. In Amhara, the regional Disaster Risk Management Center (DRMC) estimates that the number of newly displaced people from North Wollo, Waghmra and North Gondar zones is 789,035 while the Afar regional authorities estimate that 140,000 people have been displaced from Zone 4. Despite a worsening humanitarian situation, little assistance is still available to address the basic needs of conflict-affected populations in the Amhara and Afar regions, mainly due to limited presence of aid partners, restricted access to some areas, insecurity - due to ongoing hostilities - and lack of resources. Meanwhile, humanitarian operations are lagging behind or have been suspended in Tigray due to various impediments to move humanitarian supplies into the region and shortages of cash and fuel to deliver assistance to the targeted 5.2 million1 people