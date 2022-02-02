UNFPA Ethiopia Response to the Northern Ethiopia crisis - Situation report (1 to 15 December 2021)

Situation Overview

The humanitarian situation in Northern Ethiopia remains dire with humanitarian operations severely constrained due to insecurity, restricted humanitarian access and administrative impediments hindering the delivery of life-saving aid to more than 5.2 million people in need across Tigray. Active fighting in Afar, Amhara and Western Tigray continue to drive mass displacement across the region, with nearly 3.5 million people displaced as a result of conflict in Northern Ethiopia. In addition to the 2.1 million people displaced within Tigray, the Amhara Regional Disaster Prevention, Preparedness, and Food Security Coordinator office (DPFSPCO) reports nearly 1,165,274 out of 2,083,276 IDPs as a result of the spill-over of the conflict from Tigray region. In Afar, regional authorities reported 210,570 new IDPs were registered at Chifra, Ada’ar, Megale, Aba’ala and Ewa woredas.

Healthcare services across conflict-affected areas in Northern Ethiopia are alarmingly limited, leaving hundreds of thousands of people, including internally displaced people, children, pregnant and lactating women and survivors of sexual violence without adequate access to life-saving medicines and basic health care. According to an assessment by the Tigray Regional Health Bureau, from 200 health facilities in July 2021, 65% of hospitals and 87% of health centers have been looted, damaged and vandalized.

According to OCHA, 80% of essential medication is no longer available while 3.8 million people are estimated to be in need of access to health care. In Amhara, OCHA reports more than 500 health facilities, and 1,706 health posts damaged and/or looted due to ongoing hostilities, worsening the already fragile health system and hampering access to critical health care. It is estimated that nearly 30,000 HIV patients5 require treatment which has been interrupted due to the active fighting and the extensive damages to health facilities in the region. In Afar, only 94 health facilities, or 22 per cent of the 414 facilities, are functional, including 2 hospitals and, 31 health centers.