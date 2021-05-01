UNFPA Ethiopia - Preparedness and Response Plan for the Tigray Crisis - 2020

Situation

Since November 4 there have been armed clashes between the Ethiopian Defense Force (EDF) and Tigray Regional Security Forces (TRSF). The conflict has spread to other parts of the country (Afar and Amhara regions), and spilled over to neighboring Eritrea. Scores of Ethiopian refugees continue to flee to Sudan.

Parliament approved a 6-months State of Emergency on Tigray Regional State and instructed the federal government to form an interim administration in Tigray.

The humanitarian situation in Tigray is still deteriorating one month after the conflict began. The conflict continues to force people to flee from their homes, resulting in thousands of internally displaced people.

Nearly 96,000 refugees are affected by the crisis and are in need of protection and health services as well.

The UN has prepared a Humanitarian Access Strategy to negotiate humanitarian access with the Government. The Strategy focuses on: > Securing and maintaining safe and sustained access into and out of the Tigray region for life-saving protection and assistance to the affected populations, as well as impartial and independent assessments and monitoring.

Ensuring the safe passage of people away from the conflict within Tigray, or to other regions. Securing and maintaining safe access to assist displaced persons arriving in Afar and Amhara regions, as well as people, who might be displaced from the Amhara and Afar border areas. Maintaining cross-border passage for the free movement of people, humanitarian goods and personnel and securing cross-border movements. Securing safe and rapid pipelines to deliver assistance. Identifying and facilitating relocation routes for humanitarian staff of UN and NGOs, including medical evacuation. Ensuring restoration of communication, including internet and mobile networks. Securing functional Complaints and Feedback Mechanisms (CFMs) with specific attention to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA).

The Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) has prepared a Humanitarian Preparedness Plan targeting nearly 2 million people.

The plan seeks US$75.7 million to provide life-saving assistance to people affected by the conflict in Tigray, Afar, and Amhara regions.

The targeted population includes existing humanitarian caseload and an additional 1.1 million people expected to need assistance due to the conflict. While UNFPA contributes to the joint HCT response plan, the country office has developed this internal response plan to further highlight the Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH), Gender-based Violence (GBV) and data needs for the crisis.