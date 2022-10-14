UNFPA Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Situation Report - September 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Humanitarian needs in conflict, drought and flood-affected areas across Ethiopia continue to grow with more than 20 million people in need of humanitarian assistance - including nearly 5.5 internally displaced people and 18 million non-displaced affected people - according to the latest Humanitarian Response Plan. In Ethiopia, it is estimated that 13 million people are in need of emergency health assistance and 7.9 million are in need of protection services. The resurgence of hostilities in northern Ethiopia as well as violence and insecurity in other parts of the country has fuelled large-scale displacements and increased humanitarian needs while some areas remain inaccessible, disrupting humanitarian operations and preventing people in need from accessing lifesaving assistance and protection.

Climate-related shocks continue to have a devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of nearly 24 million affected people across Somali, Oromia, SNNP and South-West regions with 17 million currently in need of lifesaving assistance. The extended drought has led to a reduced availability of food, water and pasture triggering significant displacements, especially in Somali Region (175,000) and Southern Oromia (163,000) [1]. Similarly, flooding has brought substantial damage on civil infrastructures displacing more than 180,000 people in Afar and Gambela regions alone in the last month, as reported by OCHA[2].

[Risks of gender-based violence - including sexual violence, sexual exploitation, intimate partner violence and female genital mutilation - are increasing, while services to respond remain limited, as reported by the GBV AoR. In western Ethiopia, active hostilities in Oromia have caused extensive damage to in-frastructure and nearly 400,000 people have been displaced across 6 zones without lifesaving assistance and increasing protection risks.

In northern Ethiopia, hundreds of thousands of men, women and children have been displaced in the conflict affected areas of Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions. Supply routes to Tigray remain closed although the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has been restored partially to allow the rotation of staff from Tigray. In Amhara, secondary displacements and destruction of shelters and camp facilities were also reported due to active hostilities in North Wello and Wag Hamra zones. Across the three regions, the humanitarian situation continues to worsen due to people’s weakened immunity for lack of food and the inability of affected people to access basic health services.