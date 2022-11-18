UNFPA Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Situation Report - October 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Ethiopia continues to face increased humanitarian needs due to conflict and displacement, climatic shocks including the severe drought, and disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 20 million people need humanitarian assistance. More than 2.7 million people have been internally displaced across the country, according to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (#30). Conflict and displacement in the north have left more than 9 million people in need in Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions, and severe drought is affecting millions more in the south.

Climate-related shocks continue to devastate the lives and livelihoods of nearly 17 million pastoralists and agro-pastoralist families in the northeastern, southern and southeastern regions of Ethiopia – Somali,

Oromia, Afar and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNP) regions. The reduced availability of food, water and pasture have triggered internal displacement and deepened food insecurity, exacerbating health and protection risks. In Somali and Oromia regions, a cholera outbreak remains active in 23 kebeles of Bale Zone (Oromia) and 9 kebeles of Liban zone, Somali region. So far, 273 cholera cases have been reported including 9 deaths while 114 additional woredas are at risk of an outbreak. These effects, compounded by inter-communal tensions and violence in different parts of the country, continue to erode the capacity of communities to cope with the various shocks.

In Tigray Region, large numbers of people have been displaced in Central (Adwa, Axum), Eastern (Adigrat, Wukro), and Southern (Korem, Alamata) zones following the hostilities reported at the end of the month. Meanwhile, road convoys to Tigray remain suspended hampering the transportation of essential humanitarian commodities and the rotation of humanitarian staff. In Afar and Amhara regions, the overall security situation has improved slightly allowing humanitarian partners to reach previously inaccessible or hard-to-reach areas with assistance. IDP return movements and secondary displacements have been reported in newly accessible areas although assistance is still scarce with protection and health among the identified main priority intervention areas for the people in need.