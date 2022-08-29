UNFPA Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Situation Report - July 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia continues to deteriorate fueled by the cumulative impacts of ongoing conflicts and violence, disease outbreaks, and climate shocks. Drought has severely affected the lowlands of Afar,

Oromia, Somali, and the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ (SNNP) regions and while 11 regions in the country were affected by floods, according to the Flood Contingency Plan. More than 20 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in the country, including nearly 5.5 internally displaced people and 18 million non-displaced affected people [1]. According to OCHA, out of the total population in need, 14.8 million are female; 15 million are male; close to 42 per cent are children, 5.4 are elderly and 18 per cent are people with disabilities.

Heavy and prolonged seasonal rains have led to flooding and landslide incidents in recent weeks in Afar, Oromia, Gambella, SNNP, Somali and Amhara regions with nearly 1.1 million people affected and 300,000 displaced, according to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC). Meanwhile, in the South and South-West regions of the country, the humanitarian situation continues to be dire with alarming levels of food insecurity and malnutrition due to the combined effects of a severe drought and conflict, displacement, lack of market access, and high food prices, with 16.5 million in need of assistance across drought-affected regions. In western Ethiopia, active hostilities in Benishangul Gumuz, Oromia, and SNNP regions have caused new displacements, damage to infrastructure and basic services, increasing protection risks and insecurity-related access constraints to the people in need.

In northern Ethiopia, although active conflict has subsided following the ‘humanitarian truce’ declared by the Federal Government in March 2022, the humanitarian situation continues to be dire despite the resumption of movement of lifesaving humanitarian supplies by road and air. The shortage of fuel, cash, and sufficient humanitarian supplies continue to constrain humanitarian operations in Tigray. In Afar and Amhara regions, the situation is particularly alarming due to the combined effects of conflict and climate shocks, coupled with limited presence and capacity of partners to provide adequate assistance to IDPs and returnees. In Afar, the majority of IDPs have returned to their places of origin although the situation is reported to be dire due to lack of basic services, lack of livelihood sources, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and low partners’ presence, thus increasing displacement and protection risks. Meanwhile, Amhara region continues the relocation of IDPs although new displacements have been reported in Debre Birhan town and North Shewa zone due to the lack of services and humanitarian assistance at places of return