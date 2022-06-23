UNESCO Supports Ethiopia in Enhancing the Production, Harmonization and Use of Education in Emergency (EiE) Data

“(the) ‘Strengthening institutional Education information systems for data-driven education in emergencies’ project came at the right time when we are transforming our Education Information Management Systems”-- Sebsib Lemma- Naji, Director EMIS and ICT Ministry of Education Ethiopia

Since January 2021, as part of a wider UNESCO initiative for “Strengthening institutional Education information systems for data-driven education in emergencies (EiE) and resilience to crises", UNESCO Office in Addis Ababa, the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia (MoE), the Education Cluster and partners have joined hands to adapt and harmonize education information systems – from the actual tools to the processes and mechanisms for data sharing and use – for improved identification and effective tackling of educational needs of vulnerable and emergency affected populations, whilst building system resilience.

With the generous support from Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and NORCAP, the implementation of this project is three-fold:

Adapt and link institutional frameworks around EiE data and EiE programming and planning more broadly with MoE Ethiopia. Strengthen existing tools and processes towards effective data collection and use for EiE. Support coordination and alignment between humanitarian and development partners and MoE for improved and sustainable EiE data collection and use.

The design and implementation of this project is led by the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia, and is in line with the strategies and priorities of the Education Cluster, as well as ongoing institutional commitments expressed in the ongoing Education Sector Development Program VI, and the ECW Multi Year Resilience Program (MYRP).

As part of the inception phase of the project, the Ministry of Education and partners working in education from across the nexus (UN OCHA, Save the Children, Plan International, UNICEF, Imagine One Day, Oromia Development Association, UNHCR, Geneva Global, International Rescue Committee, IOM, Administration for Refugee and Refugee Affairs, World Vision International, ECW MYRP, NRC and Development Expertise Center) were mobilized to identify existing education data providers and users, as well as the needs and opportunities for data harmonization and complementarity. The results of such effort are reflected in the Technical Road Map of the project that is intended to guide the process forward towards enhancing system capacities and MoE leadership in always ensuring universal access to quality and safe education.

This endeavor inevitably implies a strong collaboration among partners from different sectors to understand and address, in the most adapted way, how data processes can improve education needs and capacity assessments, and inform planning before, during and after an emergency. This forms the basis of a coordinated, system-wide and sustainable education response that tackles the drivers of educational disruption and low learning outcomes of the most vulnerable populations– including their direct impacts on all other aspects of individual and community development.

As part of this project, UNESCO has led the set-up of an EiE Data Technical Working Group, housed in the Education Cluster and led by the EMIS focal point from the MoE. This working group serves as the reference for the project and for the education community at national level to identify the most appropriate and sustainable way to enhance collaboration for EiE data generation, sharing, analysis and use.

Meanwhile, as part of its commitment to the project and the EiE Data Technical Working Group, UNESCO is developing an EiE indicator bank and dictionary for Ethiopia, which will provide the basis for analyzing, harmonizing and standardizing data tools and processes. Simultaneously, UNESCO is strengthening the institutional environment and MoE capacity in relation to Education in Emergencies and its implication on the information systems used. These aspects, which include the development of formal policies and frameworks, coordination structures and capacity building activities at central and regional levels, are at the center of any effort aimed at strengthening system-level resilience.

