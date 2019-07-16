UNDP partners with Denmark and Japan to support the recovery of communities affected by Gedeo-West Guji crisis

UNDP and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission launched a 4-year project to support the recovery and resilience of 50,000 households for communities affected by Gedeo – West Guji displacement. With the funding from the Government of Denmark, Japan and UNDP, the project will help to restore basic services, sustainable livelihoods, rehabilitation of infrastructures and households.

The project targets heavily impacted areas of West Guji Zone, Kercha and HamelaWamena Woredas and Gedeo Zone, Gedeb and Yirgachefe woredas. It seeks to complement humanitarian assistance by building resilience in post-crisis situation through introducing sustainable livelihoods.

Traditionally livelihoods in the area have predominantly rested on subsistence farming and this vulnerable sector has been severely impacted by the conflict and displacements.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Turhan Saleh, UNDP Resident Representative said, “Displacement damages the fabric of society and exacts high cost in terms of development, peace and national unity. The project launched today will support communities affected by the Gedeo-West Guji displacement for long-term recovery, resilience and sustainable development.”

Deputy Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, Mr. Mekonnen Lengisa, recognized the close partnership with UNDP and donor partners like Japan and Denmark in investing resources to collectively support the recovery of displaced communities combining interventions across humanitarian, development, peace and security, economic recovery, governance and social cohesion areas.

In May 2019 the Ethiopian government started to repatriate internally displaced populations who had fled intercommunal attacks in 2018 that had led to the displacement of over a million people in Gedo and West Guji. The displaced population was reported to have lost livestock and other assets when they fled with at least 9,000 houses said to have been fully or partially damaged during this time of conflict.

