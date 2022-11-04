This study involved the collection and analysis of diverse, reliable open-source material and in-depth informant interviews

Abstract

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has been supporting the humanitarian response in Tigray, including through the provision of lifesaving services for survivors of all forms of gender-based violence (GBV). Following a visit to Ethiopia in the summer of 2021, a UK team of experts with the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) commissioned a report on conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) in this region of Ethiopia. The East Africa Research and Innovation Hub engaged researchers from the Dr Denis Mukwege Foundation and the Center for Human Rights, Gender and Migration at Washington University in St. Louis to develop a report alongside real-time exploration, analysis, and feedback in the form of regular briefings.

This study involved the collection and analysis of diverse, reliable open-source material about CRSV in this context, supplemented by in-depth key informant interviews. The study also examined conflict-related impacts on individuals and healthcare infrastructures in Northern Ethiopia, including the availability and accessibility of services to CRSV survivors. Data collection was conducted between February and May 2022, with content covering the period of November 2020 until May 2022.

Citation

Dr Denis Mukwege Foundation, the Hague, Netherlands and Center for Human Rights, Gender and Migration at Washington University, St. Louis, USA. Understanding Conflict Related Sexual Violence in Ethiopia: A Case of the Tigrayan Conflict. 2022.

Links

Understanding Conflict Related Sexual Violence in Ethiopia: A Case of the Tigrayan Conflict