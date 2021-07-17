Ethiopia
UN statement on the current situation in Ethiopia, 14 July 2021
The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia is extremely concerned on the escalating military tensions between the forces in Amhara and Tigray regions. The UN continues to call on all armed groups to end the hostilities and meet their obligations to protect civilians, particularly children, women and refugees. The rights of children must be protected at ALL times, for ALL children. International humanitarian laws must be observed by all.