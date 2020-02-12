12 Feb 2020

UN humanitarian chief warns of desert locust crisis in Africa

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original

Following is an op-ed by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, and the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, on the locust outbreak in East Africa, published online by The Guardian:

A colleague at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) tells a terrifying story about the desert locust.

In 2005 she visited farmers in Niger as they prepared to harvest their crops. Just hours later, a swarm of locusts swept through the area and destroyed everything. One month later, truckloads of families were forced to leave their homes because they had nothing to eat.

