UN condemns the arbitrary and brutal arrest of at least 200 IDPs in military-led raids in Shire town (Tigray Region)

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Dr. Catherine Sozi, condemns the arbitrary arrest, beatings and other forms of ill-treatment of more than 200 people by soldiers, which occurred during military raids of IDP settings – Tsehaye (hosting some 8,000 IDPs) and Adi Wonfito (hosting some 4,000 IDPs) – in Shire town in the Tigray region during the night of 24 May 2021.

“International humanitarian and human rights law strictly prohibit the arbitrary arrest and ill-treatment of any person”, Dr. Sozi said, calling on the immediate release of all those who have been arbitrarily arrested. “Serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law must be promptly investigated, and the perpetrators brought to justice”, she underlined. “In addition, anyone who is arrested on criminal charges must be afforded judicial guarantees in line with international law.”

“We reiterate our calls on all parties to the conflict to adhere to human rights and humanitarian law principles, including those relating to IDPs", Dr. Sozi emphasised.

She added that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners urge enhanced efforts to protect the civilian population. “We are ready to engage with military commanders on ensuring the protection of civilians through regular dialogue and implementation of good practice.”