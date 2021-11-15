UN Allocates $40 Million from Emergency Funds to Humanitarian Response in Ethiopia

(New York, 15 November 2021): UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths today allocated US$25 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection of civilians in Ethiopia.

A $15 million allocation from the country-based Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) was also announced, increasing the total injection of new resources to Ethiopia to $40 million.

The combined allocation of funds will help scale up emergency operations in Ethiopia’s conflict-affected northern regions and support an early response to the drought in southern Ethiopia. “Millions of people in northern Ethiopia are living on a knife-edge as the humanitarian crisis is growing deeper and wider,” said Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, who has just returned from Ethiopia. “Across the country, needs are rising.

"This injection of cash will help aid organizations meet some of the most vulnerable people’s need for protection and relief.” In Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions, the allocation will support relief agencies providing protection and other life-saving assistance to people affected by the conflict. Women, boys and girls continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, yet their protection needs remain underfunded.

In the drought-affected Somali and Oromia regions, the additional funding will support early response and anticipatory action. Relief agencies will provide drinking water, including to prevent waterborne diseases and mitigate the risk of cholera outbreaks. Agencies will also support pastoral communities to preserve their livestock.

This new allocation brings CERF’s support to Ethiopia this year to $65 million, making Ethiopia the second-highest recipient of CERF funds in 2021. Support from the EHF this year now totals some $80 million.

However, humanitarian operations throughout the country face a funding gap of $1.3 billion, including $350 million for the response in Tigray.