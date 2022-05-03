UAE sends 34 tonnes of food, medical supplies to Addis Ababa and Tigray region

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2022 (WAM) -- The UAE has sent two aircraft carrying 34 metric tonnes of food and medical supplies to Ethiopia over the past two days, including to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and the Tigray region.

This comes as part of the relief air bridge established by the UAE to respond to the growing needs of local residents and improve their living conditions, especially among vulnerable groups such as women and children.

The UAE's relief aid operations also come against the backdrop of its ongoing efforts to support countries experiencing hardship by providing for their basic needs, including food and medicine.

During the last period, the UAE's air bridge included 18 relief aircraft, including 9 planes to Addis Ababa carrying 420 metric tonnes of relief and food supplies and 9 planes to the city of Mekele in the Tigray region carrying 280 metric tonnes. The supplies reached approximately 1.2 million people, including 960,000 women and children.

To date, the UAE has provided USD85 million to support relief operations in Ethiopia in cooperation with international organisations.

WAM/Amjad Saleh/Khoder Nashar