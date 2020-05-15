UAE Embassy donates food items to refugee children in Addis Ababa

15 May 2020, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia- The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today donated 100 food packages to vulnerable refugee children mostly from Eritrea. The refugees were selected from among 122 unaccompanied and separated children (children who either came alone or were separated during the flight) and are now placed under foster care arrangement by UNHCR and JRS.

The food packages, each containing 10kg of flour, 5kg rice, 5 litres of cooking oil and 1kg of dates, were given to the children and their caregivers at a brief ceremony held in Addis Ababa this morning.

Some 11,000 of the refugees in Addis are children, many of whom require additional support during the COVID19 pandemic.

Ms. Wafa Alkatheeri, representing the UAE Embassy was joined by officials from UNHCR, ARRA and JRS in the symbolic handover of the donation to the beneficiaries. Representatives of the three agencies appreciated the Embassy’s generous support.

Out of the nearly 11,000 refugee children in Addis Ababa, 1,234 are unaccompanied and separated children. JRS and UNHCR placed 122 of them under foster and kinship family care.

The foster parents are provided with trainings on better parenting skills, positive parenting and the roles and responsibilities expected of them as caregivers. The most vulnerable foster parents are provided with cash support to ensure that the children under their care will not become an additional burden on the family and are able to receive the care and love that they need.

At the end of April 2020, Ethiopia hosted 761, 891 refugees from different nationalities, most notably South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan. Of these, 27’492 reside in Addis Ababa. They are mostly from Eritrea, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and the Great Lakes region.