UAE contributes USD$6 million donation to provide lifesaving nutrition supplies in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, 26 July 2022 – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government, through the Famine Relief Fund, has made a USD$6 million contribution to UNICEF’s humanitarian response for children in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is a country facing multiple emergencies and as a result it has caused a sharp increase in malnutrition cases. Across the four drought-impacted regions, an estimated 600,000 children will require treatment for severe acute malnutrition by the end of the year.

“UNICEF is extremely grateful to the United Arab Emirates Government for this generous contribution. It comes at a critical time to address the malnutrition crisis the country is facing,” said Gianfranco Rotigliano, UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia. “This funding will enable us to procure much-needed ready-to-use therapeutic food which will save the lives of countless children.”

UNICEF is targeting an estimated 3.4 million people, including 1.4 million children, as part of its immediate response in Ethiopia. Through its ‘Find and Treat’ nutrition campaign in drought-impacted areas, more than 75,000 children have been treated for severe malnutrition from January to May 2022.

UNICEF: Dheepa Pandian, Chief of Communication, UNICEF Ethiopia, dpandian@unicef.org, +251 91 125 5109