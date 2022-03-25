UAE continues to operate relief air bridge to Ethiopia with 30 tonnes of food supplies

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2022 (WAM) -- The UAE has sent a fifth aircraft carrying 30.3 metric tonnes of food supplies to Mekele, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, which will benefit over 7,100 people, including 5,700 women and children.

The aircraft is part of the relief air bridge, established to respond to the growing needs of local residents and improve their living conditions.

Mohamed Salem Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, said the UAE always seeks to provide support to enhance its relief response and meet the urgent needs of the Tigray region, especially in circumstances that require solidarity and cooperation in all its forms.

It is worth noting that the UAE has sent nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefitting over 81,000 people, including 65,000 women, and this year has pledged to donate US$85 million to support relief operations in Ethiopia, in collaboration with international organisations.

WAM/Amjad Saleh