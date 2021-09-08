Two years after Gambella murders, Action Against Hunger renews call for justice

Two years ago, our beloved colleagues in Ethiopia - Khat Top Gatluack (1989-2019) and Alebachew Yemam Muhuye (1970-2019) - were ambushed and killed by unknown perpetrators dressed in paramilitary uniforms.

Alebachew, a 40-year-old father of six children, was a driver for Action Against Hunger. Khat, 30, helped to lead our community mobilization efforts. These remarkable men were a lifeline to the communities we serve, and delivered vital support to severely malnourished children in the refugee camps in the Gambella region.

While the assailants are still unknown, we continue to urge the Regional Government in Gambella and the Federal Government in Addis Ababa to renew their efforts and bring those behind the attack to justice. As International Humanitarian Law states, “The safety and security of humanitarian relief personnel is an indispensable condition for the delivery of humanitarian relief.”

We can and must do more to protect aid workers like Khat and Alebachew. Since the beginning of 2021 alone, nearly 200 aid workers around the world have been killed, injured or kidnapped while providing lifesaving aid to vulnerable people. We continue to mourn the loss of our team members, and will never forget their selfless work to help communities in Gambella. Our thoughts and support are with their families, friends, and colleagues.