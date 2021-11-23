Trials and detentions of aid staff increase

The prosecution of aid staff assisting asylum-seekers and refugees in Europe has been adjourned and the case referred to a higher court.

NGOs and human rights advocates are concerned about the trial of 24 aid workers, another example of growing restrictions on humanitarian aid work in Greece, on top of new legislation that dramatically increases registration requirements for NGOs.

Meanwhile, in Ethiopia, six United Nations staff detained by the Ethiopian government were released and all of the more than 70 detained truck drivers waiting to deliver aid to war-torn Tigray have also been freed.

Five United Nation's staff and one additional person remain in custody in the capital Addis Ababa, 16 local employees had been detained, and there was a recent expulsion of seven United Nation’s staffers. The government is detaining people suspected of supporting the rival Tigray forces who have been fighting the government for the past year.