TPLF Clique Looted, Destroyed Office of Refugee Camps in Shire: ARRA

Addis Ababa December 10/2020 (ENA) The TPLF junta has looted and destroyed the coordination office of four Eritrean refugee camps in Shire town, according to the Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA).

Over 100,000 Eritrean refugees, including the 46,000 Eritreans in Tigray refugee camps, have been sheltered in Ethiopia.

The coordination office of the four refugee camps where Eritreans reside in Shire town were destroyed and looted by the TPLF junta and the staff detained.

Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA), Director-General Tesfahun Gobezay confirmed that most of the properties of the office were destroyed and looted by the junta.

“Various files and materials were damaged and we have no idea about the whereabouts of some vehicles. Some members of the staff were detained, but others escaped and are on their way to Addis Ababa,” he stated.

The agency has, however, expressed its readiness to resume services as soon as possible.

The director-general told EBC, “We are working to deliver emergency aid as soon as possible. We have also been working hard to return the refugees to their camps and deliver timely emergency support, particularly food items.”

ARRA Deputy Director-General, Addisu Kebenessa on his part stated that the intention of the TPLF clique was to destroy the image of the country. It is sad to see such devastation on humanitarian centers that are home to children, women and the needy.

“Ethiopia has been known for its welcoming approach to refugees for years. But the action taken by the junta to tarnish that positive image among the international community has failed because of the strong reputation of the country,” he noted.

Ethiopia has been the home to about one million refugees from 26 countries in the past years.