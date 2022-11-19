Toward Durable Solutions: Legal aid & legal awareness Factsheet, July – September 2022

UNHCR Ethiopia in partnership with University of Bule Hora, Dila, Wollega, Arba-Minch and Wollo, provides free legal aid and legal awareness services to internally displaced persons (IDPs), returning IDPs and members of the host community with specific needs. Currently, there are 35 legal aid clinics in Oromia, SNNP and Amhara regions.

Providing quality legal services: Legal aid and awareness are critical protection services. They are needed to ensure people know their rights, to address challenges IDPs and others in need face in obtaining and restoring identity and civil documentation and housing, land, and property rights, as well as to facilitate access to justice, including for survivors of gender-based violence. The services provided range from awareness raising sessions, to the provision of legal information, legal counselling and advice, legal assistance as well as legal representation before courts, tailored to the needs of the community and individuals.

Supporting IDPs in achieving durable solutions: Internally displaced people need a long-term solution to their situation. Being able to access justice, receive needed documentation and have land and property rights restored is an important step towards a durable solution.