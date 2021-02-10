Tigray: thousands flee in search of safety as humanitarian needs rise

The conflict in the Tigray region in Ethiopia broke out early November 2020. It is estimated that thousands of fighters and civilians have died, and around 4.5 million people require emergency food assistance, of whom an estimated 2.2 million are displaced. Over 60,000 have crossed the border into Sudan in search of safety.

3 months on, the security situation in the Tigray region remains unstable. Fighting is still reportedin many parts of Tigray. Due to the conflict, humanitarian organisations have had only very limited access to the region. In December 2020, the EU provided over €18 million in emergency funding for humanitarian organisations to scale up humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

In late January 2021, a team of EU humanitarian experts was able to travel to Tigray capital Mekelle and surrounding areas. They found destruction, looting, people traumatised by the conflict and living in the shadow of a strong military presence. Learn more about their visit.

Story by EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.