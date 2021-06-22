Tigray Region Flash Update - No.4 (As of mid-June 2021)

As the system-wide scale-up of the response continues, the overall security situation remains unpredictable and affects the Cluster response. The number of people seeking protection and shelter in urban and semi-urban areas has increased in the past few months. So far, typical emergency shelter responses are inapt as camp setups are not always an appropriate solution or physically possible. As spaces are limited, land ownership disputes are rising. Even where land is available, the lack of a holistic approach is observed. The pace of the shelter construction is outpacing faster than the provision of other essential services. Furthermore, the government’s plan to reopen schools and universities is causing secondary displacement and additional burden to the Cluster capacity to respond.