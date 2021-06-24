Tigray region of Ethiopia - ETC Situation Report #1 (Reporting period 01/06/2021 to 15/06/2021)

Highlights

As the ETC is now activated to support the response in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the Cluster will provide dedicated support and resources for the planned activities previously supported by the inter-agency ICT Emergency Cell.

The Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) has committed US$500,000 to the ETC to support the humanitarian response in Tigray for three months.

The ETC continues to deliver radio training in Mekelle and Shire for users of VHF/HF radios, satellite phones, and all radio protocol and convoy procedures for UN drivers and staff going on field missions.