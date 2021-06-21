Tigray Population Movement Complex Emergency - Operation Update, n° MDRTIGRAY

A. THE DISASTER AND THE RED CROSS RED CRESCENT RESPONSE TO DATE

▪ 09 September 2020: Tigray Regional Government holds parliamentary elections.

▪ 03 – 04 November 2020: Fighting erupts between Ethiopian Defence Forces and security forces of TPLF following an attack in Mekele on a military base.

▪ 09 November 2020: Sudan receives an initial influx of asylum seekers with an arrival of 7,000 in 24-hours at two border entry points in Gedaref and Kassala.

▪ 18/20 November 2020: IFRC launches a DREF in support of SRCS to grant relief to 40,000 refugees in Kassala and Gedaref for 4 months.

▪ 26 January 2021: IFRC launches a Coordinated Emergency Appeal in support of SRCS to grant relief to 55,000 refugees in Kassala and Gedaref for 18 months.

▪ 4 November 2020: Clashes between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) resulted in a growing humanitarian emergency including heavy casualties and population movements both internally and cross border. 9 million people within or near the Tigray region are at risk.

▪ 30 March 2021: IFRC releases revised Federation-wide Emergency Appeal

