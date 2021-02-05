Tigray Crisis Humanitarian Response Situation Report #5

On 24 November 2020, the United Nations refugee agency stated that a “full-scale humanitarian crisis” is unfolding in the northern part of Ethiopia, Tigray. Although there are signs that the open conflict may be coming to an end, the region remains tense. A large but unquantified still unconfirmed number of civilians in Tigray are internally displaced, and more than 53,000 are believed to have crossed the border into Sudan.

World Vision is deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of vulnerable populations, especially children. We call on all participants in the current emergency to prioritise the protection of civilians so that so that life-saving humanitarian interventions can be enabled amongst the humanitarian sector.

World Vision adheres to the principles of humanitarian neutrality and neither participates in partisan politics, nor takes sides in conflict. Our focus and concern are on children and communities, based on humanitarian need.