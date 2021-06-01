Ethiopia + 6 more
Terms of Reference: Global End-term Evaluation of The Joint Programme on Accelerating Progress towards the Economic Empowerment of Rural Women in Ethiopia, Guatemala, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Nepal, Niger and Rwanda from 2014 to 2020
Attachments
The terms of reference aim to inform stakeholders about the evaluation, clarify expectations and requirements and guide the evaluation team in its work during the various phases of the evaluation. The TOR notably presents the scope, objectives, key issues, stakeholders and users of the evaluation. It also describes the evaluation approach, team composition and organisation.