Terms of Reference - End of Program Evaluation of Support for Stunting Reduction programming and evidence generation: The Fresh Food Voucher Programme Expansion in Amhara Region from 2018 to 2020 WFP Ethiopia Country Office

These Terms of Reference (TOR) are for an endline activity evaluation of Support for Strengthening Resilience of Vulnerable Groups in Ethiopia: The Fresh Food Voucher Programme Expansion in Amhara Region from January 2018 to December 2020. The initial two-year pilot project beginning in January 2017, covering three woredas (Habru, Raya Kobo, and Dessie Zuria) through a 7 million Euro grant funded by BMZ/KfW (Germany) and the Government of Australia. FFV has expanded to an additional four woredas (Dawa Chefa, Kalu, Seqota and Mekdela) in Amahara region through a two-year, 7 million Euro grant from BMZ/KfW beginning in January 2018. This evaluation is commissioned by WFP Ethiopia Country Office (ETHCO) and will cover the period from January 2018 to December 2020.