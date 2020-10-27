Ethiopia
Terms of Reference - End of Program Evaluation of Support for Stunting Reduction programming and evidence generation: The Fresh Food Voucher Programme Expansion in Amhara Region from 2018 to 2020 WFP Ethiopia Country Office
Attachments
Introduction
These Terms of Reference (TOR) are for an endline activity evaluation of Support for Strengthening Resilience of Vulnerable Groups in Ethiopia: The Fresh Food Voucher Programme Expansion in Amhara Region from January 2018 to December 2020. The initial two-year pilot project beginning in January 2017, covering three woredas (Habru, Raya Kobo, and Dessie Zuria) through a 7 million Euro grant funded by BMZ/KfW (Germany) and the Government of Australia. FFV has expanded to an additional four woredas (Dawa Chefa, Kalu, Seqota and Mekdela) in Amahara region through a two-year, 7 million Euro grant from BMZ/KfW beginning in January 2018. This evaluation is commissioned by WFP Ethiopia Country Office (ETHCO) and will cover the period from January 2018 to December 2020.
These TOR were prepared by the ETHCO based upon an initial document review and consultation with stakeholders and following a standard template. The purpose of the TOR is twofold. Firstly, it provides key information to the evaluation team and helps guide them throughout the evaluation process; and secondly, it provides key information to stakeholders about the proposed evaluation.