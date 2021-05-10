Terms of Reference Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, Ethiopia (23rd December 2020)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

As of November 2020, there are estimated 1,846,551 IDPs across 1,346 sites in Ethiopia. Internal displacement continues to be an issue of concern in the country. According to the DTM report the main drivers of displacement include conflict, drought and flash floods. Intercommunal and transboundary conflicts have displaced large numbers of people. It is estimated that additional 1.1 million people are likely to be affected by the current conflict in the Tigray region. The conflict threatens to spread into other parts of Ethiopia, with the risk of drawing in neighboring countries as well. On top of this, climate related shocks also continue to cause displacement. Floods continue to affect millions of people and displace thousands every year. In 2020, prolonged rains led to flooding and landslide incidents in six regions. National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) reports in September indicated that 1,017,854 people were affected, and that 343,000 people were displaced by floods across the country.

Those displaced face numerous challenges, including limited access to basic services (including health, water and sanitation facilities, education), and protection, as well as a loss of housing land and property and inadequate shelter. In 2019 and into 2020 Ethiopia witnessed an unprecedented locust invasion. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that as of January 2020, hopper bands had covered more than 429 km² worth of crops and vegetation. Coupled with this, is the covid-19 pandemic which has disrupted the social and economic order. As of 28th November 2020, 108,930 cases had been confirmed in Ethiopia. These displacement related protection and assistance gaps call for an urgent need to have the CCCM cluster activated.