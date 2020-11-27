As tensions rise in Mekelle, Ethiopia, IRC warns of impending humanitarian disaster

New York, NY, November 27, 2020 — The International Rescue Committee is extremely concerned about an impending humanitarian disaster as tensions rise in Mekelle, Ethiopia. With loss of civilian life and mass displacement, the cost to 500,000 people living in the region could be devastating.

George Readings, IRC Lead crisis analyst said

“500,000 people are at risk as violence in Mekelle escalates. Ethiopia is already reeling from a year of multiple disasters, including locust outbreaks, severe flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that all sides protect civilians and allow impartial humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.”

The IRC is working in Tigray to support 90,000 refugees in four camps with a range of services, including clean water, sanitation, primary healthcare and education.

